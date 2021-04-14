The OSCE Permanent Council convened in Vienna to discuss Russia's large-scale military activities near the Ukrainian border.

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires to the OSCE, Courtney Austrian, has called on Russia to explain the purpose of moving troops to Ukraine's borders and to the occupied Crimea.

Speaking at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, the diplomat addressed the Russian delegation, stressing that "large military activities on the border of, or indeed in the territory of, a neighbor without prior notification, as is the case here, are destabilizing, particularly when given the context and the history," the U.S. mission reports.

"It raises questions about intention, and to our knowledge, Ukraine has taken no step that could be viewed as provoking such a response. We again call on Russia to explain the size, composition, and purpose of this activity," said Austrian.

At the same time, the envoy notes that NATO has acted in a responsible, transparent, measured, and open manner in the context of significant uncertainties in the region caused by Russian activities

Read alsoPoland, other EU members want more sanctions against Russia – journalist"It is Moscow that needs to meaningfully and immediately deescalate and to do so in a transparent and verifiable manner. If Russia has concerns about NATO or U.S. forces in Europe, it should use the appropriate provisions of the Vienna Document to request additional information or transparency," she explained.

Austrian added that assistance for Ukraine is provided "in a legal and transparent manner and consistent with Ukraine's right to self-defense."

