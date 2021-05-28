The minister assures the authorities have an understanding of what to do in the event of an imminent threat.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has analyzed the possible threats Russia poses to Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba announced this on TV Channel 1+1 on Thursday evening, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

"When Russia dramatically built up its military presence along our border and in the occupied territories, we had an NSDC meeting where we analyzed what Russia had been doing. But at the same time, there was a separate closed secret report whose content I cannot disclose, but it was is dedicated to possible threats from [the territory of] Belarus, and what needs to be done to be prepared if that threat becomes imminent, "Kuleba emphasized.

In this regard, the minister assured threats from the territory of Belarus had been analyzed. "And there is also an understanding of what needs to be done," Kuleba said.

Kuleba also explained why Ukraine cannot recall the ambassador from Belarus. "It is not a problem to recall the ambassador. This is also a gesture. This is very serious. But now we have many humanitarian issues. We do not have a political dialogue. Our ambassador is not engaged in political dialogue with Belarus. He is engaged in humanitarian issues," the minister explained.

