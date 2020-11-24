Dzhaparova also expressed her gratitude for Cyprus' support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova (Dzheppar) has invited Cyprus to join the creation of the Crimean Platform for the end of the Russian occupation of the peninsula.

The Ukrainian official extended the invitation during a meeting with Ambassador of Cyprus to Ukraine Louis Telemachou, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on its website on November 23.

Dzhaparova also expressed her gratitude for Cyprus' support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, both at the bilateral level and within the UN and EU in adopting the relevant resolutions and decisions.

In addition, Dzhaparova informed about the latest developments in occupied Crimea and invited the Cypriot side to take part in the activities of the Crimean Platform initiative.

In response, the ambassador assured that the Cypriot side continues to strictly adhere to the position of non-recognition of the temporary occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula.

The two officials also discussed issues of bilateral interaction within the framework of international conventions and initiatives on gender equality, countering violence against women and preserving the world's cultural heritage.

In addition, as the chairperson of the National Commission of Ukraine for UNESCO, Dzhaparova handed over a letter addressed to her Cypriot counterpart, inviting to join an international flash mob initiated by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky where participants share video greetings on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of UNESCO's founding.

The two officials also commended the joint efforts to revitalize the political dialogue between Ukraine and Cyprus. Conducting bilateral political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Ukraine and Cyprus in the near future will allow them to discuss a wide range of issues on prospects for the further development of Ukrainian-Cypriot relations and joint interaction within the framework of international organizations, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said.

Crimean Platform

The Crimean Platform will operate at several levels.

The first is the highest political level, which will be joined by foreign heads of state and government. The second is the level of heads of foreign policy departments and defense ministers, the third is the interparliamentary level, and the fourth is the level of non-governmental experts.

An expert network will be created to enhance the efficiency of government actions, as well as attracting additional intellectual resources to the platform.

Kyiv will host the Crimean Platform Summit in May 2021.

Author: UNIAN