Sixty-three countries voted in favor of the document.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has backed the updated draft resolution titled: "Problem of the militarization of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine, as well as parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov."

The corresponding decision was announced by the chairperson of the UNGA meeting in New York City, which was broadcast on the organization's website.

Sixty-three UN member states voted for the updated wording of the resolution, 17 were against, and 62 abstained.

The 17 UN member states that voted against the adoption of this resolution are Armenia, Belarus, Cambodia, China, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Russia, Serbia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.

Among the countries that backed the document are France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Norway, and Switzerland.

UN resolution on militarization of Crimea: Milestones

As UNIAN reported earlier, the UNGA for the first time supported the draft resolution "Problem of the militarization of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine, as well as parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov" on December 18, 2018. The document was supported by 66 countries, 19 voted against, and 72 abstained.

In December 2019, the UNGA supported an updated resolution against Russia's militarization of occupied Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Then 63 UN member states voted for the document, 16 were against and 66 abstained.

On December 3, 2020, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that the recently updated resolution is aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.

