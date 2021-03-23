Citizens of Russia and France are on the sanctions list.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted a National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decision to introduce sanctions against Russian officials and Russian media companies.

This was reported on the president's website.

Thus, enacted was an NSDC decision dated March 23, 2021, on the application, cancellation and amendments to personal special economic and other restrictive measures.

The following persons are on the sanctions list:

Alexander Gorovoy, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General of Police;

Valentina Kazakova, Head of the Main Directorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General of Police;

Kirill Adzinov, Head of the Permit and Visa Department of the Main Directorate for Migration Issues of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation;

Oleg Levchenko, Head of the Migration Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for Rostov Region, Colonel of Police;

Anna Guryanova, Head of the Department of the Federal Migration Service of Russia for Rostov Region in the town of Novoshakhtinsk;

Vladimir Khlystov, Head of the Migration Department of the Russian Interior Ministry's Office in Neklinovsky District, Rostov Region;

Oleg Agarkov, Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for Rostov Region, Lieutenant General of Police;

Alexander Bashkin, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation;

Vsevolod Vukolov, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation;

Igor Zubov, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, State Councilor of the Russian Federation of the 1st class;

Alexander Karlin, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation;

Vladislav Menshchikov, head of the 1st service (counterintelligence service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation), member of the Russian government's commission for migration policy;

Lyudmila Narusova, member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation;

Irina Rukavishnikova, First Deputy Chairperson of the Federation Council Committee of on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation;

Oleg Tsepkin, member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation;

Alexei Minin;

Alexei Morenets;

Yevgeniy Serebryakov;

Oleg Sotnikov;

Mikhail Gorshkov;

Sergey Molyakov;

Alexander Ganov;

Leonid Ryzhenkin.

And sanctions were imposed on citizens of France, namely:

Virginie Joron , member of the European Parliament, a representative of the Identity and Democracy Group, a right-wing to far-right political group;

, member of the European Parliament, a representative of the Identity and Democracy Group, a right-wing to far-right political group; Jean-Lin Lacapelle , member of the European Parliament, a representative of the Identity and Democracy Group;

, member of the European Parliament, a representative of the Identity and Democracy Group; Philippe Olivier , member of the European Parliament, a representative of the Identity and Democracy Group.

The sanctions also hit Russian companies, including such Internet publications as Internet Press, TASS, Lenta.ru, Gazeta.ru, the state-run Rossiya Segodnya media holding, SMI2, the Rosgosstrakh insurance company, and other entities.

The following economic sanctions will be applied to them:

Asset freeze – temporary restrictions on the right of a person to use and dispose of their property;

Curbs on trading operations;

Measures to prevent the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine;

Limitation or termination of telecoms services and the use of public telecoms networks;

Other sanctions that will comply with the principles of their application established by law (terminating financial transactions, barring Internet providers from providing Internet services with access to resources/servers, including subdomains, in particular gazeta.ru).

Reporting by UNIAN