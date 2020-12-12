There are 849 Ukrainians on the sanctions list.

The authorities of the Russian Federation have expanded the list of Ukrainians subject to that country's sanctions.

The updated document was posted on the official Internet portal of legal information of the Russian Federation.

Read alsoEU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months

In total, there are 849 people on the sanctions list. The list of foreign citizens against whom the economic sanctions of Russia have been introduced include, in particular, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, Dmytro Razumkov, his first deputy Ruslan Stefanchuk, and head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Lisa Yasko.

Also, sanctioned are members of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Andriy Gerus, Oleksandr Kachura, Maksym Buzhansky, Geo Leros, and Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk.

Russian sanctions against Ukraine

On September 4, 2020, the Russian authorities expanded the list of Ukrainians subject to sanctions. In particular, Russia imposed sanctions against ex-President Petro Poroshenko and Member of Parliament Svyatoslav Vakarchuk. In total, 41 Ukrainians face the restrictions.

On October 22, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the application of special economic measures in connection with the "unfriendly actions of Ukraine" against citizens and legal entities of the Russian Federation. The Russian government was instructed to determine the lists of individuals and legal entities to be subject to the sanctions.

On November 1, 2018, the Russian government introduced sanctions against 322 individuals and 68 legal entities of Ukraine. In December of the same year, then Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree expanding the list.

The resolution states that it is aimed "at counteracting unfriendly actions towards Russian citizens and legal entities by Ukraine and at normalizing bilateral relations."

Author: UNIAN