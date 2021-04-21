NSDC Secretary Danilov will monitor the implementation of the decision.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved a decision taken by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on 13 individuals and 95 companies.

The relevant presidential decree was posted on the website of the head of state.

The decree says that the implementation of the NSDC decision should be monitored by NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov.

The decree shall enter into force on the day of its publication. The following persons are subject to sanctions for three years:

Araik Amirkhanyan, a citizen of the Republic of Armenia;

Seyar Kurshutov, a citizen of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Cherepynsky, a citizen of Ukraine;

Eduard Kukoba, a citizen of Ukraine;

Oleh Doronin, a citizen of Ukraine;

Tigran Melkonyan, a citizen of Ukraine;

Volodymyr Polusytok, a citizen of Ukraine;

Denys Aminev, a citizen of Ukraine;

Serhiy Serdyuk, a citizen of Ukraine;

Mykhailo Gribanov, a citizen of Ukraine;

Andriy Popov, a citizen of Ukraine;

Oleh Bohdanov, a citizen of Ukraine;

Yuriy Dvorak, a citizen of Ukraine.

Two out of the 95 companies under sanctions are those registered in Russia. The assets of the said individuals and legal entities will be frozen, trade transactions will be halted, and the withdrawal of capital outside Ukraine will be blocked.

On April 15, the National Security and Defense Council approved sanctions against smugglers. President Zelensky said then that they would be applicable to 12 individuals.

Translation: Akulenko Olena