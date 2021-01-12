Ukraine and Moldova are united by common values and positions on the European agenda, the Ukrainian president said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the visit of President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu the beginning of new relations between two states.

"Welcome to Kyiv Maia Sandu. This is the beginning of new relations between Ukraine & Moldova. We are united by common values & positions on the European agenda. We appreciate that the Moldovan President supports Ukrainian sovereignty & territorial integrity, and is not afraid to call Crimea Ukrainian," he wrote on Twitter on January 12, 2021.

Candidate from the Action and Solidarity Party, former Prime Minister Maia Sandu won the presidential elections in November 2020.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Sandu to visit Ukraine.

On December 10, Sandu confirmed her visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, in January 2021 would become the first foreign trip after her inauguration.

Author: UNIAN