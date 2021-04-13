A multi-stage exercise will kick off tomorrow, April 14.

The SBU Security Service of Ukraine is launching a massive anti-terror drill in Kharkiv region in Ukraine's east.

That's according to the agency's press service.

The exercise will last until late May throughout Kharkiv region, with a focus on areas bordering Russia.

Read alsoNATO names major reforms to bring Ukraine closer to AllianceThe drill is expected to be held in conditions as close as possible to real ones, including with the use of firearms, military hardware and radio e-warfare equipment.

"Within the framework of the exercises, restrictive measures will be imposed across certain territories, including measures to ID citizens and inspect motor vehicles. Therefore, the SBU has appealed to citizens to carry their IDs on them at all times," the message says.

The SBU apologizes for all temporary inconvenience caused by the exercise and asks Kharkiv region residents and visitors to treat the temporary measures with understanding.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko