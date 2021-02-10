The diplomats say a service commensurate with Euro-Atlantic best practices and principles will benefit Ukrainians.

The International Advisory Group has pledged support for the reform of the SBU Security Service of Ukraine.

"The International Advisory Group met with Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanyshyna and pledged support for Ukraine's historic efforts to reform the Security Service through each legislative phase, including adoption and implementation," the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv wrote on Twitter.

Read alsoU.S. embassy voices support for ban on pro-Russian TV channels in UkraineDiplomats added that a "modern and efficient service commensurate with Euro-Atlantic best practices and principles will benefit all Ukrainians."

SBU reform: Background

On January 28, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada passed at first reading a draft law on amendments to the law of Ukraine On the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the improvement of the agency's organizational and legal framework (No. 3196-d).

On the same day, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the second reading and as a whole a draft law on the creation of the Bureau of Economic Security, which will take up functions to prevent, detect, suppress, investigate, and solve crimes in the field of the formation and use of financial resources of the state.

Author: UNIAN