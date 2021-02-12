It is scheduled for February 19.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has initiated a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC); some of the questions on its agenda will be considered behind closed doors.

This was announced by the NSDC on Facebook on February 12.

The meeting, which will be hosted by the President's Office on Bankova Street, is scheduled for February 19.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov to begin preparations for a NSDC meeting, which is to take place in the premises of the Office of the President of Ukraine at 11 Bankova Street on February 19. The meeting is to discuss a set of issues, some of which will be considered behind closed doors," it said.

Previous developments

On February 2, the National Security and Defense Council slapped sanctions on Member of Parliament Taras Kozak and the TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK, affiliated with Viktor Medvedchuk, Vladimir Putin's closest ally in Ukraine. On the same day, Zelensky enacted this decision.

The broadcasting of these TV channels in the digital multiplex and cable networks was suspended in the early hours of February 3. At the same time, these TV channels continue YouTube broadcasts.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov stressed that the decision to impose sanctions against the TV channels does not concern the issue of freedom of speech, but is aimed at combating information warfare against Ukraine. He later added that sanctions would be imposed against other TV channels if there was evidence of their involvement in information war against Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN