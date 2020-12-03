The Foreign Ministry will act as coordinator for the implementation of the respective UN Security Council resolutions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree to ensure Ukraine's compliance with UN Security Council resolutions on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and prevention of their use for terrorist purposes.

The corresponding document was posted on the president's official website.

Read alsoU.S. slaps sanctions on three Russia companies under Iran, North Korea, Syria Nonproliferation Act

"To ensure the implementation by Ukraine of UN Security Council resolutions No. 1540 (2004) of April 28, 2004, No. 1673 (2006) of April 27, 2006, No. 1810 (2008) of April 25, 2008, No. 1977 (2011) of April 20, 2011, No. 2055 (2012) of June 29, 2012, and No. 2325 (2016) of December 15, 2016 (UN Security Council resolution on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and the prevention of their use for terrorist purposes) I order the following: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine shall act as coordinator for the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and prevention of their use for terrorist purposes under UN No. 1540 (2004) of April 28, 2004 and No. 2325 (2016) of December 15, 2016," the presidential decree says.

What is more, the Cabinet of Ministers must determine the ministries and other central executive agencies, which, in accordance with their competence, are authorized to fulfill the country's commitments under the UN Security Council resolutions on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and prevention of their use for terrorist purposes.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN