Kyiv's Pechersky district court has issued a warrant for the arrest of pro-Russian blogger Anatoliy Sharij, who is charged with treason.

Sharij should be delivered to the courtroom, where a preventive measure is to be chosen against him in the form of detention, the Ukrayinska Pravda online newspaper reported, citing own sources.

The ruling was made on February 25 and is not subject to appeal.

On February 16, 2021, the SBU Security Service of Ukraine said it had put forward criminal charges against Sharij.

Investigators say he illegally acted to the detriment of Ukraine's national security in the media domain and in favor of foreign actors.

The charges were brought under the two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – Part 1 of Article 111 (High treason) and Part 1 of Article 161 (Violation of equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability, or other grounds).

The investigation is underway to gather evidence on other persons who could be complicit in the crimes in question.

On February 25, 2021, the SBU put Sharij on the wanted list.

On March 1, 2021, the SBU notified the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office that false information had been provided during the re-registration of the Party of Sharij.

Reporting by UNIAN