They reportedly infringed the Ethics and Fair Play Code.

The Ethics and Fair Play Committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) will investigate the participation of 17 players in the football tournament dubbed "League of Fraternal Nations 2020" among teams from the so-called unrecognized republics.

This announcement was posted on the UAF's website.

The event was held in the city of Sukhumi, which is located in Abkhazia, from December 8 to December 12.

The SBU Security Service of Ukraine contacted the UAF and reported that citizens of Ukraine registered in the UAF Information and Analytical Database took part in the event as part of the East-Coal team from the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" ("LPR").

The list is the following:

Asmaev Serhiy, born in 1995;

Bebenin Vyacheslav, born in 1995;

Belavin Marko, born in 1997;

Dryga Serhiy, born in 1992;

Eremin [in the base – Eremin] Oleksiy, born in 1988;

Konovalov Roman, born in 1984;

Mayboroda Oleksadnr, born in 1996;

Naumov Yevhen, born in 1995;

Rudnytsky Ivan, born in 1991;

Ryabchynsky Vladyslav, born in 1996;

Tkachev Andriy, born in 1988;

Tsyndryk Serhiy, born in 2004;

Varvanin Oleksandr, born in 1997;

Yakovlenko Oleksiy, born in 1996;

Zakharov Mykhailo, born in 1995;

Zhariy Serhiy, born in 1986;

Zubakhin Ivan, born in 1986.

They have the right to send by March 2 their written explanations as for infringements on the Ethics and Fair Play Code.

