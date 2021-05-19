The U.S. president's Europe trip details are still being finalized.

Deputy head of the Ukrainian President's Office Ihor Zhovkva says that President Volodymyr Zelensky and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden may meet as part of the latter's visit to Europe in June 2021 if their schedules allow.

Zhovkva announced this while speaking on a Ukrainian TV channel.

"President Biden's schedule for his June tour is still being finalized," he said.

However, according to Zhovkva, "if such an opportunity [for Zelensky and Biden to meet] appears in the presidents' schedules, then, of course, such a meeting will take place."

Meeting of Zelensky and Biden: What is known

On May 14, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova announced there were active preparations for a meeting between Zelensky and Biden. She also noted there was readiness for all formats of a bilateral summit.

Biden will go on his first overseas trip on June 11-13 as U.S. President. In particular, he will attend the G7 summit in Cornwall (the United Kingdom), scheduled for June 11-13, a NATO summit in Brussels on June 14 and a U.S.-EU summit also in the capital of Belgium.

Translation: Akulenko Olena