Intimidating texts were sent to the embassy employees ahead of Szijjártó's visit to Kyiv.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said external forces are apparently behind the threats to the staff of the Hungarian Embassy in Ukraine.

Intimidating texts were sent to the embassy employees ahead of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó's visit to the capital city, Kyiv.

"Someone really needs cheap provocation ahead of Péter Szijjártó's visit. Some 'patrіots of Ukraine [in Ukrainian] (original language) have sent out threats to the Hungarian Embassy," Kuleba wrote on Twitter, having published a screenshot of the message containing such threats.

Read alsoHungarian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine to resolve crisis in relationsAccording to the minister, law enforcement are already working to investigate the incident.

"Obviously, the masterminds are outside of Ukraine – otherwise two mistakes in the word 'Ukraine' can't be explained," he added.

Ukraine-Hungary diplomacy: Recent developments

Relations between Ukraine and Hungary deteriorated after the adoption of a new law on education by the Verkhovna Rada in the fall of 2017.

Hungary has been blocking NATO-Ukraine Commission (NUC) meetings, claiming that the rights of Hungarians living in Ukraine have been violated by provisions of the law, which determines that the official language, Ukrainian, should be the language of instruction at education institutions.

In addition, during local elections in the fall of 2020, Hungarian officials, while visiting Zakarpattia region, were campaigning for Ukraine's ethnic Hungarian KMKSZ Party. Kyiv put them on the so-called stop list.

Today, January 27, Szijjártó will visit Kyiv. He will hold a number of official meetings, as well as the whole range of issues will be discussed.

