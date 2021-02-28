He says conditions should be created for Russia to want to withdraw from Ukraine's east.

Serhiy Garmash, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas, believes Ukraine has an opportunity to regain control of Russia-occupied districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions within the next decade.

Garmash gave such a forecast on TV Channel Ukraina 24.

"Our task is to simply create conditions when Russia may want to withdraw, that is, to constantly, purposefully weaken the enemy on all fronts and use those geopolitical opportunities that arise and exist now," he said.

Garmash stressed that the goal of Russia is a frozen conflict, which Ukraine does not need.

"It seems to me that the current government believes in such a possibility, they see the changing geopolitical and economic conditions in Russia and are moving a little towards this. I don't want to make predictions, but I think the real prospect is that we have at least the next 10 years to liberate Donbas," he said.

