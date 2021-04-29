Earlier, Zelensky invited his Russian counterpart to hold talks in the Vatican City.

Spokesman for the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Arestovych says the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, during a personal meeting may discuss a "revamp" for the Minsk agreements, in particular in the context of the banking system of the occupied territories of Donbas.

"Why does the president constantly talk about the need to revamp them, to engage more partners? Because, for example, Clause 8 of the Package of Measures of February 12, 2015 is not being fulfilled, namely about the return of the Ukrainian banking system to the Russian-occupied territories. They have a ruble system there – it was introduced in September 2015. In this regard, the Minsk agreements, no matter how much the Russians say that they have been agreed upon by the UN, have not worked since September 2015. They require a further revamp. This is just one example against which the Russians cannot object," he told Ukraina 24 TV channel.

Arestovych added "there are many such clauses" and this, perhaps, would be one of the main issues of upgrading the Minsk agreements so that they can be implemented as such.

Speaking about the possibility of the two leaders' meeting in the Vatican City, Arestovych expressed his conviction that Zelensky was confident in support from international partners.

Possible Zelensky-Putin meeting

In a televised address on April 20, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to hold talks in Donbas.

On April 22, 2021, Putin responded to the invitation by suggesting that Zelensky could discuss the Donbas issue with the "leaders" of the two self-proclaimed republics, the "LPR/DPR," adding that Moscow remained open for contact on any other issues.

On April 26, 2021, Zelensky instructed Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak to arrange a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "It seems to me everything leads to the fact this meeting will take place," he said.

Speaking in an interview for the Italian newspaper la Repubblica, Zelensky said he would definitely meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and the Vatican City could be a venue for this meeting. Zelensky also suggested his direct negotiations with Putin could prevent the escalation of Russia's aggressive actions.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila