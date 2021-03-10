The local council decided to name the football stadium after a Ukrainian Insurgent Army commander.

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Joel Lion has condemned Ternopil City Council's decision to rename a local football stadium in honor of Chief Commander of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) Roman Shukhevych.

Lion said on Twitter on March 9 he demands that the decision be reversed.

"We strongly condemn the decision of Ternopil city council to name the City Stadium after the infamous Hauptman of the SS Schutzmannschaft 201 Roman Shukhevych and demand the immediate cancellation of this decision," he tweeted on March 9.

The decision to name the stadium after Shukhevych was made on March 5. Ternopil City Council unanimously supported such initiative put forth by Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal.

Ternopil City Stadium: Reference

The arena was built in 1909 and renovated in 2012.

The stadium can handle 15,150 visitors.

Ternopil's Niva team conducts home matches there.

Reporting by UNIAN