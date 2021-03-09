Israel is not yet planning to approve the Covishield vaccine used in Ukraine.

Ukraine and Israel are negotiating the issue of mutual recognition of "vaccination passports" for tourist travel.

That's according to the Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, who spoke with Ukraine 24 TV channel.

"Hasidim, who are the major tourist group in Ukraine, are turning to the Ukrainian embassy, ​​asking about future actions of the Ukrainian government – because they are going to visit Uman and other pilgrimage sites – as to whether a so-called vaccination passport is needed," Korniychuk said.

The Ambassador noted that the decision would be made in the near future.

Read alsoExposed: Fake news sites run by Russian intelligence spread misinformation about COVID vaccines"Israel has an undeniably high level of vaccination, today they actually inject only two vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna. Today, negotiations were held on the mutual recognition of the so-called vaccination passports. We still have issues in this regard, since Israel is not yet going to approve the jabs used by the Ukrainian government," he said.

Covid vaccination in Israel

On December 20, 2020, Israel launched mass vaccination against coronavirus.

As of March 2, more than 52% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

The Israeli Ministry of Health said that after getting two doses of Pfizer vaccine, the risk of contracting coronavirus drops by 95%.

Against this background, the Israeli government decided to ease quarantine restrictions earlier introduced due to the pandemic.

Reporting by UNIAN