Searches are underway in the house of Oleksandr Tupytsky, whose appointment as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU) has recently been annulled.

That's according to Ukraine's weekly newspaper Zerkalo Nedeli (Mirror Weekly) with reference to sources in the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

It is reported SBI officers came to his house at 06:00 a.m. on May 13.

Searches are being carried out in the presence of Tupytsky, his wife, two children, and a lawyer.

Read alsoConfusion in Constitutional Court as sacked chief remains defiant"Under Part 1 of Article 234 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, searches are carried out to reveal information about the circumstances of the commission of a criminal offense, to find the instrument of a criminal offense or property that was obtained as a result of its commission, as well as identifying the wanted persons," according to the ruling of Kyiv's Pechersky district court.

At the same time, the ruling does not provide the evidence since the motion is classified as part of the pretrial investigation. It is noted the court session, at which the decision on the searches was made, was held behind closed doors in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Tupytsky's removal: Details

On March 27, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky annulled the decrees of former President Viktor Yanukovych on the appointment of Oleksandr Tupytsky and Oleksandr Kasminin as judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

President's envoy to the CCU, Member of Parliament Fedir Venislavsky called the president's move absolutely correct and logical.

According to Zelensky, the decree was signed following an audit of Yanukovych's decisions that could potentially damage the country's national security.

On March 29, 2021, the lawsuits to appeal the presidential decree were submitted to the Administrative Court of Cassation, which is part of the Supreme Court.

