The United States continues its "unwavering support" of Ukraine Army, diplomats stress.

Ukraine's Armed Forces have received from the United States almost US$8 million worth of assistance aimed to improve command, control, and communications.

"The United States continues its unwavering support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with $7.85M in command and control, communications, vehicle spare parts, medical components, & tactical equipment as part of the latest delivery of security assistance totaling over $2B since 2014," the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv tweeted on Tuesday, April 27.

U.S. defense aid to Ukraine: Background

The U.S. Defense Department announced March 1 a $125 million aid package for Kyiv as part of its ongoing Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

A Pentagon statement said the package includes two armed Mark VI patrol boats to help Ukraine "patrol and defend its territorial waters."

The aid is just the first part of a larger $275 million package approved by Congress for fiscal year 2021.

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) on April 21 voted on the Ukraine Security Partnership Act to increase military aid for the country, which includes the supply of lethal weapons.

The bill passed the committee with bipartisan support. It increases the annual U.S. military aid for Ukraine to US$300 million, including with lethal weapons.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko