The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on September 23, 2020, approved Keith Dayton as a nominee for the ambassador's post.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is looking for a new ambassadorial nominee for Ukraine.

"There was General [Keith] Dayton, the procedure has almost been completed, but for now we proceed from the fact that the issue has been put on pause and that the new, Biden administration will look for a new candidate for this position," he told Ukraina 24 TV channel.

Kuleba stressed the new U.S. administration had not picked the ambassador yet .

"I'd like everyone to understand one thing: Biden doesn't wake up and neither does he go to bed with the thought of what he could do for Ukraine and which ambassador to appoint. I'll tell you more: even Russia, of which we talk a lot now, won't be the main issue on the Biden administration's foreign policy agenda," the minister said.

Kuleba also expressed confidence that the presidents of Ukraine and U.S., Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden, would easily find common language when the two meet.

Read alsoU.S. Senate committee approves Dayton as ambassadorial nominee for UkraineBackground

On September 23, 2020, the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved Keith Dayton as an ambassadorial nominee for Ukraine.

Last week, Biden's candidate for Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the administration would carefully consider Dayton's candidacy.

Former ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, completed her mission early, late May 2019, having been dismissed from her post by then-president Donald Trump.

Author: UNIAN