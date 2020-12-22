It has been established that the serviceman had been detained by members of illegal armed groups.

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine says it is disturbed by reports of the capturing of a Ukrainian soldier in Donbas.

"We are disturbed by reports of the capturing of a Ukrainian soldier and injuries of a civilian & 2 Ukrainian servicemembers as a result of ceasefire violations along the line of contact. We call on Russia to cease its aggression, which is causing the needless suffering of Ukrainian citizens," the U.S. diplomats wrote on Twitter on December 22, 2020.

On December 21, the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reported a Ukrainian soldier who went missing on December 17 was reportedly in captivity in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated, it said.

Author: UNIAN