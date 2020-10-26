The main goal of the initiative is to consolidate the international community's non-recognition policy for Russia-occupied Crimea.

The United States is looking forward to supporting Ukraine as it develops its Crimean Platform.

This was announced by Chargé d'Affaires, a.i., of the United States of America Kristina Kvien, during her meeting with First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova on October 26.

"Emine Dzhaparova expressed her gratitude to the United States for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, for the unwavering position of the United States regarding Russia's aggression in Donbas and illegal occupation of Crimea. In this respect, she briefed her interlocutor regarding Ukraine's vision of the basic elements and substance of the Crimean Platform, the main goal of which is to consolidate the international community's non-recognition policy regarding the occupation of Crimea," Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on October 26.

In turn, Kvien expressed her readiness to cooperate with Ukraine and emphasized that the U.S. position, reflected in Secretary Pompeo’s Crimea Declaration, remains firm and unwavering – Crimea is a part of Ukraine and the United States will never recognize Russia's attempts to annex it.

What is more, Dzhaparova expressed her gratitude for the consistent U.S. support of Ukraine within the framework of international organizations and emphasized the importance of the renewed and significantly reinforced UN General Assembly resolutions, "Problems of militarization of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov" and "The Human Rights Situation in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine," that Ukraine plans to submit for consideration in the near future.

Crimean Platform to end Russian occupation of the peninsula

At the end of July, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the finalization of the concept of the international platform, "Crimea is Ukraine." At the beginning, it is expected to be a consultative and advisory format, which will grow into a negotiation format.

On August 24, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that Ukraine would propose that Germany could join the future international platform for the end of the occupation of Crimea.

On September 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who participated in the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, called on partners to join the international platform for the end of the Russian occupation of Crimea.

On October 6, the president announced that the European Union is ready to join the platform.

Author: UNIAN