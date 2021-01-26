The drills will be conducted alongside the Joint Forces Command with the involvement of certain military command and control bodies.

Ukraine's Armed Forces have begun preparations for the Joint Efforts 2021 strategic command and staff exercises, which will be held at all training grounds in Ukraine, as well as in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas in September this year.

"Today, January 26, the initial, scheduled conference of the Joint Efforts 2021 strategic command and staff exercises has begun at Ivan Cherniakhovsky National Defense University of Ukraine," as reported by the press service of Ukraine's General Staff on Facebook.

The drills will be conducted alongside the Joint Forces Command with the involvement of certain military command and control bodies, military units, forces and means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as other components of the security and defense forces.

Foreign representatives and units of NATO member states are also set to take part in the exercises.

Read alsoNATO following "very closely" Russia's military buildup, including in Crimea – StoltenbergThe maneuvers will launch in September this year at all military training grounds, covering a number of regions , as well as in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Background

The Joint Efforts 2020 military exercise took place from September 22 to September 25. About 12,000 servicemen and 700 pieces of equipment were involved.

The exercises were conducted against a single operational-strategic background, which is close to the possible nature of the development of the military-political situation around Ukraine. For the first time, military units of NATO countries, namely the U.S. and Great Britain, were involved in the exercises.

Author: UNIAN