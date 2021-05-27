Russia tried to exclude itself as a party to the conflict.

Ukrainian delegates to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) say political advisers to the Normandy Four leaders (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) on May 26 held a "tough discussion," during which Russia tried to exclude itself as a party to the conflict in Donbas.

"Despite Ukraine's consistent attempts to return to full compliance with the ceasefire and the corresponding support of the mediators, France and Germany, representatives of the Russian Federation have limited today's debate to a question an answer to which has been known to the entire civilized world since 2014: Who are the parties to the conflict?" the Ukrainian delegation wrote on Facebook on May 27.

Read alsoMinsk talks: Ukraine to look for new negotiation platform on Donbas – Kravchuk"This is evidenced by reiterated statements by EU leaders and high representatives and, in particular, recent statements by U.S. President Joe Biden, in which Ukraine and the Russian Federation are designated as the parties to the conflict," the report says.

In this regard, it is noted "a tough exchange of views took place," while Ukraine rejected Russia's attempts to exclude itself as a party to the conflict.

"Despite this, the need for the resumption of a full and comprehensive ceasefire as soon as possible and the continuation of the dialogue within the Normandy Four and the TCG whose next meeting is scheduled for June 9 remains the Ukrainian side's position," the delegates said.

Background

On April 19, 2021, political advisers to the Normandy leaders held a conference call as part of the Donbas settlement process.

After the event, Head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Office Andriy Yermak said advisers to the Normandy leaders had agreed to continue coordination of clusters on the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Earlier, Yermak said that Ukraine, Germany, and France had developed a clear plan for a peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas, and were awaiting its approval by the Russian Federation.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila