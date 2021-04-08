The two leaders also discussed a number of other foreign policy issues.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ongoing escalation in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

The readout of the phone call is available on the website of Germany's Federal Government on April 8.

During the conversation, Merkel asked Putin to reduce the number of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders.

"The subject of the conversation, among other things, was the increased Russian military presence in the vicinity of eastern Ukraine. The Chancellor called for the withdrawal of the forces to de-escalate the situation," the German government's press service said in the readout.

The two leaders also discussed a number of other foreign policy issues, in particular Syria, Libya, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. They also touched upon the case of the convicted critic of the Kremlin, Alexei Navalny.

Berlin did not disclose more details of the conversation.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin's website says that Putin complained to Merkel about the "provocative actions of Kyiv." "Vladimir Putin drew attention to the provocative actions of [Kyiv] which is now deliberately aggravating the situation along the line of contact," the Kremlin's press service said in its readout.

The Kremlin's readout does not mention Merkel's appeals addressed to Putin.

Reporting by Akulenko Olena