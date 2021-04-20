On February 25, 2021, President Zelensky appointed Markarova the county's Ambassador to the United States.

The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States, Oksana Markarova has finally set off to Washington, D.C.

"For the first time since 1999, I am going to board a plane with a one way ticket. Starting today, 24/7 in the ranks of the diplomatic teamUkraine," she wrote on Facebook, posting a photo of her diplomatic passport.

Ukraine's new ambassador to the U.S.: Background

On November 20, 2020, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had proposed that President Volodymyr Zelensky appoint ex-Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova Ukraine's new ambassador to the United States.

Markarova headed the Finance Ministry from June 8, 2018, to March 4, 2020.

On February 25, 2021, the president signed Markarova's appointment to the top post in Ukraine's Embassy in the U.S.

