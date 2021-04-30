Ukraine expresses condolences to Israel over casualties at religious festival / REUTERS
Ukraine has expressed condolences to Israel over casualties at a religious festival.
"Terrifying news from Mount Meron, Israel. Deeply saddened by the loss of life caused by a tragic crush at a religious gathering," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter on April 30, 2021.
The minister expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
"Ukraine stands by Israel at this dark hour," he tweeted.
Background
- After midnight on April 30, at least 44 people were killed as a result of a stampede during the celebration of the Lag BaOmer holiday at Mount Meron, while over 100 people were injured, of whom 10 are in critical condition.
- Despite the fact that the authorities had limited the number of participants to 10,000 people, according to media reports, ten times more people came to the holiday.