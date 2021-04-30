Ukraine expresses condolences to Israel over casualties at religious festival

Ukraine has expressed condolences to Israel over casualties at a religious festival. "Terrifying news from Mount Meron, Israel. Deeply saddened by the loss of life caused by a tragic crush at a religious gathering," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter on April 30, 2021. The minister expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. "Ukraine stands by Israel at this dark hour," he tweeted. Background After midnight on April 30, at least 44 people were killed as a result of a stampede during the celebration of the Lag BaOmer holiday at Mount Meron, while over 100 people were injured, of whom 10 are in critical condition.

Despite the fact that the authorities had limited the number of participants to 10,000 people, according to media reports, ten times more people came to the holiday. Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila

