Diplomats urge to focus on the issue of bringing an end Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Ukrainian diplomats expect Hungary, which has been blocking high-level meetings of the Ukraine-NATO Commission, to support the country at the upcoming summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

That's according to a statement published on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian Embassy in Hungary.

"The main goal of the Alliance is to ensure security of its members. At the same time, it is impossible to ensure European and international security without stopping Russian aggression against Ukraine. It is also impossible to consider complete the formation of the Euro-Atlantic security system without Ukraine's membership in NATO," the statement says.

"We urge our partners to pay due attention to these issues at the summit and use it to get information from Ukraine at the highest level and make a decision to provide our country with the MAP in the near future, thus moving towards the implementation of the provisions laid down in the declaration of the Bucharest Summit – that Ukraine and Georgia will become NATO member states," reads the statement.

Separately, the diplomats recall that today the multinational exercises Saber Guardian 2021 were completed in Hungary with the involvement of NATO Allies and Ukrainian paratroopers who are now returning home.

Read alsoNATO chief says alliance ready to fend off Russian, Belarusian threats"Participation in exercises at this level was important for our servicemen in terms of both improving combat skills and the level of compatibility with the Alliance's forces. This is another step taken by Ukraine to end Russian aggression and implement our course towards Euro-Atlantic integration. On this path, we count on the support of our allies from NATO, including Hungary," it was reported.

NATO summit on June 14

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected the NATO summit to start discussing the prospects for Ukraine's obtaining a Membership Action Plan.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba opined that the Allies at their June 14 summit will make no decision on granting MAP to Ukraine.

Olha Stefanishyna, Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, expects Ukraine's security concerns to be adequately reflected in the final documents of the upcoming NATO summit.

Top diplomat Kuleba also said Ukraine officials had been left confused after learning the country's delegation was not invited to the summit amid ongoing Russian aggression targeting the country,

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko