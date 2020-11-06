The two ministers decided to draw "the right conclusions" from the situation with Hungarian officials illegally campaigning in Zakarpattia on local election day.

Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto has supported the position of his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to build a constructive dialogue between the two states.

"Peter supported my proposal to flip the page on which Ukraine and Hungary recently traded painful blows," Kuleba wrote on Facebook.

"We both agree that we need to draw the right conclusions from what happened two weeks ago and further build a constructive dialogue," Kuleba added. "There is no alternative to the good-neighborliness of the Ukrainian and Hungarian peoples and our joint European and the Euro-Atlantic future."

Also, Ukraine's top diplomat wished Szijjarto a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.

Background

On November 5, Kuleba called on Hungary not to cross the "red line" after the two Hungarian officials were banned from entering Ukraine. The foreign minister said he was in favor of constructiveness, but warned of retaliatory steps if Hungary resorted to non-constructive moves.

"I think we should leave behind the episode with interference in the electoral process in Ukraine. Hungary took its step, we took our retaliatory step; we acted tough, because this is a matter of principle. I hope this episode will remain a thing of the past, emotions will subside, and we will return with our Hungarian partners to a substantive discussion on all issues we have on the agenda, of which there are many between Ukraine and Hungary," the minister said.

Author: UNIAN