The Alliance is reportedly set to hold a meeting of its North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government, with no partner countries invited.

Ukrainian diplomacy continues negotiations with partners in NATO to ensure that Kyiv's interests are taken into account in the final declaration of the North Atlantic Council that will convene June 14, Deputy Head of the President's Office, Ihor Zhovkva, told UNIAN.

"As for the invitation to the NATO summit, it would be politically correct to say that the Alliance decided to hold a meeting of the NATO North Atlantic Council on June 14 at the level of Allies' heads of state and government," the official told the agency.

Read alsoUkraine, U.S. may conclude "very serious" bilateral deal – ZelenskyAt the same time, in the remaining period before the summit, the Allies could yet reconsider the format, Zhovkva suggests.

The Alliance sometimes organizes summits without the involvement of partner countries, the President's Office recalls.

"For example, this was the case with the London 2019 summit and Strasbourg/Kehl 2009 summit, where only the Allies partook. Therefore, the upcoming summit of the Alliance following a presidential election in the United States is quite expected to be held in a 'narrow circle' of NATO member states," said the deputy chief of the President's Office.

The main thing for the Ukrainian side, Zhovkva believes, is the content of the NATO summit.

"Here we can be sure that the topic of Ukraine will be definitely discussed. We have been assured of this by all our closest NATO partners – the United States, Canada, Germany, France, and Poland. As for the possible decisions of the summit, including with regard to Ukraine, they will be laid down in its joint final paper. Work on such a document continues. We keep negotiating with our partners to ensure that Ukraine's interests are taken into account in the Alliance's final decision," the official summed up.

Ukraine-NATO: Latest

The next NATO summit will be held in Brussels on June 14.

In a comment to UNIAN, an official from NATO Headquarters in Brussels said that the agenda and format of the summit would be announced closer to that date. The NATO-2030 strategy will be at the heart of the agenda, the source added.

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, noted that the format of participation in the NATO summit of partner countries, including Ukraine, is still being determined.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that the summit will see discussions on the prospects for Ukraine's obtaining a NATO Membership Action Plan.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko