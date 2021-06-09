The summit is scheduled to be held in Geneva on June 16.

U.S. President Joe Biden will support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16, believes Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak.

"The meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin is very important. I think the whole world will be watching it. A few days ago, President Joe Biden called President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss all issues, in particular regarding the meeting with the President of Russia and the position of the United States at this summit. After all, the United States is a strategic partner of Ukraine, always supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country. The president of Ukraine heard this during this conversation with the president of the United States. This position is principled and unwavering," Yermak said during a working trip to Donetsk region on Wednesday, as reported by the press service of the President's Office.

At the same time, Yermak pointed out that it would be illogical to consider any issues related to Ukraine without Ukraine.

He also noted that the tension in Donbas has decreased as Russian proxies open fire at Ukrainian positions less often. At the same time, the head of the President's Office recalled that the Trilateral Contact Group failed to sign an agreement on a complete ceasefire.

Biden-Putin summit

On June 6, Biden spoke about his stance for the upcoming meeting with Putin. Biden noted that U.S. friends, partners, and allies view the world from the same perspective as the United States, and that Washington is united with them all in responding to Russia's challenges to European security, starting with its aggression in Ukraine

He assured that the United States would resolutely defend democratic values ​​and its own national interests.

Biden has also stressed that the United States does not want conflict with the Russian Federation, but seeks stable and predictable relations, working along with Russia on matters of strategic stability and arms control.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko