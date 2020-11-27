The president sincerely seeks to wants to make the country change and become more developed.

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko does not rule out that Volodymyr Zelensky may step down before the end of his presidential term.

In an interview with journalist Olesia Batsman, the official was asked whether it is possible that the president comes out and says: "I quit" (with reference to the famous New Year's address by Boris Yeltsin)

"Probably, it is possible. I cannot speak for him. But in any case, if the president finds it necessary to quit, he'll probably inform the people about it. But I don't actually see such a situation now. Because the president really, openly seeks to make the country change and become more developed... He's president after all, it's he who decides whether he quits or not, but such an issue is not on the agenda at all," he said.

Tymoshenko added that a single presidential term is not enough to "rebuild countries."

"If the president makes such a decision [to run for a second term], he will voice it," he said.

Ukrainian President Zelensky: Background

Volodymyr Zelensky was elected president in 2019.

In the first round of elections, 30.24% of voters backed Zelensky, while in the runoff he gained an overwhelming 73.22%.

The president was sworn in on May 20, 2019.

Author: UNIAN