The president also addressed accusations of persecution on religious grounds.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has responded to the allegations Russian leader Vladimir Putin voiced during his annual Address to the Federation Assembly of the alleged oppression of the Russian language in Ukraine.

"Historically, people are really educated and speak different languages ​​fluently. Now there's a new generation, and all kids speak excellent English, better than our generation. Everyone knows Russian, but we remember that our state language is Ukrainian. I believe this [allegation] is a continuation of the narrative claiming the oppression of Russian speakers. I don't see any problem here," the president said, speaking at a briefing on the site of the ISF-2 dry-type spent nuclear fuel storage facility in Chornobyl, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Regarding church issues, Zelensky noted that in Ukraine, the church is separated from government.

"I've never used church leaders to influence the population in terms of electoral support and so on. They are absolutely free here, and our people are free, so people go to whatever church they choose. This is a right thing, too," Zelensky emphasized.

However, the president added, if he gets to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and these issues come up, he is ready to discuss them.

"But even if these issues are brought up at the meeting, if it does take place, then please, we will discuss this. I don't see any problem with that," Zelensky summed up.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko