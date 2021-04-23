Israel's Prime Minister could broker Zelensky-Putin talks, envoy suggests

Netanyahu didn't turn down the offer, promising to do everything in his power, envoy says.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is looking into a proposal to mediate in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia leaders, says Yevhen Korniychuk, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel. "Mr. Netanyahu is in good relations with presidents Zelensky and Putin. I'm glad to say he didn't turn down the offer, while saying he would try to do everything in his power," Korniychuk told i24News. Read alsoUkraine rules out direct talks on Donbas with Russian proxies – TCG delegation spoxBackground Amid Russia's recent build-up of forces along the borders with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to meet for talks in Donbas.

The offer followed unsuccessful attempts by the Ukrainian leader to speak with Putin by phone.

On April 22, Putin responded to Zelensky's invitation by offering that the Ukrainian leader discuss the Donbas issues with "leaders" of the so-called "LPR/DPR".

On any other issues, he added, the Kremlin was open for discussion "at any convenient time." Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko

