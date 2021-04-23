The results of the Office's work and the facts speak for themselves much better than unfounded criticism, Yermak is convinced.

Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, has said the statement by Russia's defense minister on starting the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine's border was the result of the joint work on the part of Ukrainian authorities and their Western partners.

"There are forces that are only engaged in criticizing authorities. We're working not for the sake of PR, but for the sake of our country and our people. We all saw the unprecedented support Ukraine has today. And I am absolutely sure the news you have mentioned is the result of the work of the president, his team and, of course, the support of our partners, with whom we're addressing Russia in one voice," he said during the Pravo Na Vladu ("Right to Power") TV panel show on 1+1 TV Channel on April 22, 2021.

Read also"Ukraine mustn't relax": General on Russian troops pullbackYermak is convinced the results of the Office's work and the facts speak for themselves much better than unfounded criticism.

"We've already heard about the conference call [between Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, and Vladimir Putin], which has been widely talked about, but everyone saw how the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Paris went, where the president of France sat next to the president of Ukraine and they also talked with the German chancellor," he added.

