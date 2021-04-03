The pandemic complicates the organization of personal meetings.

Ukraine's new Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, says Ukrainian diplomats and representatives of the President's Office are working to arrange a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.

Read alsoZelensky, Biden hold first phone call – media"I, the [Foreign] Ministry, and the Office of the President are actively working to organize visits, both our visits to the United States at various levels and the visit of the [Ukrainian] President, and to invite U.S. officials and, of course, the U.S. President to visit Ukraine," she told RFE/RL's Ukrainian bureau on March 3.

Markarova added that the pandemic complicates the organization of personal meetings.

"Let's not forget that the situation with visits so far depends very much not only on the political will or schedules, but also on the situation with COVID-19," she said.

Biden-Zelensky meeting: Background

On March 3, 2021, Ukrainian President Zelensky invited U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Ukraine and take part in the first summit of the Crimean Platform, as well as celebrating the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence in August.

On March 25, 2021, Zelensky's non-staff adviser Andrew Mac announced that the presidents of Ukraine and the United States would hold a face-to-face meeting after the coronavirus situation is improved.

