Ukraine wants to strengthen cooperation in the field of cybersecurity with the Baltic countries, says Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

The intention is driven by the significant intensification of Russian efforts as part of the ongoing information war, Danilov said, according to the NSDC press service.

"Ukraine is at the forefront of the fight against hybrid aggression," Danilov told Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine, Kaimo Kuusk.

"And our task is to strengthen cooperation in the field of cyber defense with NATO structures and member states since Russia has recently significantly upped its information warfare," Danilov said.

He expressed interest in maximizing practical cooperation with the NATO Cyber ​​Center based in Estonia.

Read alsoRussian hackers again targeting Ukrainian officials amid rising tensions"In turn, the Ambassador noted that Estonia is interested in developing bilateral cooperation with Ukraine in the field of cybersecurity," the NSDC added.

Background

In March 2021, the NSDC said Russia had carried out a large-scale cyberattack on Ukraine in response to sanctions imposed on pro-Russian MPs.

The Security Service of Ukraine earlier said it blocked a large-scale cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko