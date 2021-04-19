Unity of the international coalition in support of Ukraine is capable of "demotivating Russia from reckless action."

Ukraine is ready to repel Russian aggression, both political, diplomatic and military.

That's according to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, RBC-Ukraine reports.

"Unlike 2014, now in 2021 Ukraine and the world are ready and will not allow themselves to be caught off their guard, no matter what the Kremlin might come up with," the top diplomat said.

Since the onset of the latest deployment of Russian troops to the Ukrainian borders, Kyiv has been consolidating international support to make sure no one believes the Kremlin's propaganda about Ukraine allegedly preparing "an offensive".

"The experience of 2014 taught us several simple truths. First, you can expect anything from Russia. Second, when foreseeing Russia's actions, you need to be prepared in advance and not let yourself be caught off guard. We have learned from this experience well," the minister said.

Russian military build-up along Ukraine borders

On March 30, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ruslan Khomchak, said Russia had amassed 28 battalion tactical groups along the Ukrainian border and in the temporarily occupied territories and, under the guise of preparing for military exercises, further plans to pull up to 25 battalion tactical groups, which poses threats to Ukraine's military security.

The Pentagon said they are aware of the movement of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine; the U.S. has been discussing the issue with NATO Allies.

Commenting on the amassing of military forces near Ukraine's borders, the Kremlin said it was their sovereign right to move troops on own territory.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was trying to put pressure on Ukraine by boosting military presence along the border. At the same time, the president assured that the government is prepared for any provocations, continuing to defend at the negotiations the position of introducing a more effective ceasefire in Donbas.

During Zelensky's visit to France, President Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on the Russian Federation to withdraw troops from the Ukrainian borders.

Macron believes the international community should outline clear "red lines" in relations with Russia.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko