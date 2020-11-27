This will be the first meeting under the "two plus two" formula.

Negotiations between the foreign and defense ministers of Ukraine and Turkey will take place in the capital city of Kyiv in December.

Speaking in an interview for Turkey's Anadolu Agency, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu would arrive in Kyiv in the second half of December.

Read alsoUkraine, Turkey sign number of bilateral documents

"This will be the first meeting under the 'two plus two' formula (quadriga). The talks will be attended both by the heads of the foreign ministries and the defense ministries of the two countries. This format of dialogue was approved during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Istanbul where he met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," Kuleba said.

The official said the issue of interaction within the framework of the Antonov project would also be raised during the upcoming dialogue.

"We are also discussing cooperation in the creation of the Antonov transport aircraft. The whole world is interested in Ukrainian-made aircraft. This project, or rather the program, is on the agenda of discussions and we intend to continue the dialogue with our Turkish colleagues," Kuleba said.

The foreign minister drew attention to the successful interaction of the two countries within the framework of the Akıncı defense project.

"Such projects have helped to strengthen the trust mechanism and production between our countries. If we are successful, and everything speaks about this, we will be able to start implementing other larger and more ambitious world-class projects," Kuleba said.

According to him, the Akıncı project is not just another venture in the defense sphere, but a step toward the formation of synergy between the industrial complexes of the two countries under the patronage of the leaders of Ukraine and Turkey.

Kuleba also praised efforts to negotiate a free trade agreement with Turkey.

"We hope for concrete results on this topic, which will open up new opportunities for bilateral trade. Both our countries have shown political will. Experts discuss the latest and most sensitive details of the trade agreement. I think a balanced formula will be found. The peoples of the two countries will benefit most from the agreement," the minister added.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN