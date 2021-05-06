Zelensky hopes 2021 will be a "fundamental" year for Ukraine-U.S. relations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Ukraine.

The statement came during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken who came to Kyiv overnight Thursday for a working visit, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

"In general, the meeting was meaningful, and we believe this will be a fundamental year for the relations between Ukraine and the United States," the President noted.

This year is also fundamental for Ukrainians, Zelensky noted.

Read alsoFM Kuleba optimistic about Biden's recent offer to meet with Putin in Europe"[It's] The year of the 30th anniversary of Independence when our important 'Crimean Platform' will be held, the first platform for helping Crimea, for the de-occupation of our peninsula. And I invited the President of the United States of America and the Vice President. We believe that this year, a symbolic year for Ukraine, the United States will definitely be with us and be our guest on official and unofficial visits," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader also revealed that during the meeting with Blinken, the parties discussed among other things the issue of reform implementation in Ukraine.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko