Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed former Kherson Governor Yuriy Husyev as CEO of Ukraine's state-run Ukroboronprom Concern.

Relevant decree No. 532/2020 of December 3 is available on the president's website.

"To appoint Yuriy Veniaminovych Husyev as CEO of state-run Ukroboronprom Concern," the decree says.

By another decree, the president had fired Ihor Fomenko as Ukroboronprom Acting CEO.

On October 10, 2020, Zelensky dismissed Aivaras Abromaviсius from the post of Ukroboronprom CEO.

Ihor Fomenko was appointed the defense giant's acting chief.

In August, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleh Urusky announced Ukroboronprom's transformation and the change of its management.

Ukraine's state-run Ukroboronprom Concern was founded in 2010 to ensure the effective operation and management of state-run economic entities involved in the development, manufacture, sale, repair, upgrade, and disposal of weapons, military and special equipment, and ammunition. Ukroboronprom incorporates about 140 enterprises of Ukraine's military industrial complex.

Author: UNIAN