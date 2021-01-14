Ukraine is determined to continue to fulfill its obligations to the UN paying its assessments in full and the earliest.

Ukraine has officially become the first UN member state in 2021 to pay its dues to the UN in full.

Read alsoG7 envoys elaborate on cooperation with Ukraine under UK presidency"We are proud that Ukraine has officially become the 1st UN Member State in 2021 to pay its dues to the UN in full. Ukraine is determined to continue to fulfill its obligations to the UN paying its assessments in full and the earliest," the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN wrote on Twitter on January 14, 2021.

Earlier, Ukraine was one of the first 25 UN member states that paid their dues to the UN on time. For example, it amounted to US$1,589,288 in 2019.

Author: UNIAN