Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have been investigating whether several Ukrainian officials helped orchestrate a wide-ranging plan to meddle in the 2020 presidential campaign, including using Rudolph W. Giuliani to spread their misleading claims about President Biden and tilt the election in Donald J. Trump's favor, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

That's according to The New York Times.

Read alsoBloomberg: Giuliani investigators seized Ukrainian emails, lawyer saysHowever, the investigation is unfolding separately from a long-running federal inquiry in Manhattan that is aimed at Mr. Giuliani.

At one point in the investigation, the authorities examined a trip Mr. Giuliani took to Europe in December 2019, when he met with several Ukrainians, according to the people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing inquiry.

At least one of the current and former officials Mr. Giuliani met, a Ukrainian member of parliament named Andriy Derkach, is now a focus of the Brooklyn investigation, the people said.

It is unclear whether the Brooklyn prosecutors will ultimately charge any of the Ukrainians.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila