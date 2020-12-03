Five MPs became co-chairmen of the union.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov says the Crimean Platform inter-faction union has been created in parliament.

He announced this at a parliament meeting on Thursday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Five MPs became co-chairpersons of the union, namely Rustem Umerov (Holos (Voice) faction), Mustafa Dzhemilev (European Solidarity faction), Akhtem Chiygoz (European Solidarity faction), Yelyzaveta Yasko (Servant of the People faction), and Vadym Galaychuk (Servant of the People faction).

Author: UNIAN