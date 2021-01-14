Draft legislation proposes to lay down in the Constitution a proportional electoral system.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Legal Policy recommended that Parliament support the bill to reduce the number of people's deputies to 300.

That's according to Olga Sovgiria (SoP), Deputy Chair of the Committee and Rada's envoy to the Constitutional Court.

"The Committee on Legal Policy has recommended the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to finally adopt as a law the urgent bill submitted by President of Ukraine on amendments to Articles 76 and 77 of the Constitution of Ukraine (on reducing the constitutional composition of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and consolidating a proportional electoral system), No. 1017 of August 29, 2019," she wrote on Facebook.

The bill proposes to reduce the number of people's deputies from 450 to 300 and to set up a proportional electoral system.

For the decision to pass parliament, at least 300 people's deputies must vote for the amendment to the Constitution.

At first reading, it was supported by 236 deputies.

Zelensky's bill: Details

In September 2019, Parliament submitted to the Constitutional Court presidential bill "On Amending Articles 76 and 77 of the Constitution of Ukraine (on reducing the constitutional composition of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and consolidating a proportional electoral system)" (No. 1017).

The bill proposes in Article 76 of the Basic Law to envisage the constitutional composition of the Verkhovna Rada at 300 people's deputies (now the number is 450), who shall be elected for a five-year term.

Article 77 introduces a norm that people's deputies shall be elected by a proportional electoral system.

In December 2019, the Constitutional Court recognized the draft law in line with the Basic Law.

In February 2020, the Verkhovna Rada backed the bill at first reading.

Author: UNIAN