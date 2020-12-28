The fight against COVID-19 tops the agenda.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov named three key challenges to be faced by Ukraine's parliament in early 2021.

He mentioned them in an interview for the Ukrayinska Pravda media outlet.

Read alsoScientist says first COVID-19 wave likely to be over in Ukraine

Asked what he sees as the biggest challenges for parliament in early 2021, he said: "The financial situation associated with COVID is difficult, and the third wave [of the epidemic] is possible, which has already become a subject of discussion. I mean the so-called British COVID [strain], and many other things. This is also vaccination, this is the provision of the healthcare system with everything necessary, defense capabilities."

Razumkov says he hopes that "we will be able to get out of this impasse we observe at the level of the Normandy format." "As the year is over, but this is not a problem of Ukraine, unfortunately, this is the problem of one, the other negotiator, whose position is quite destructive both in the TCG [Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas] and in the Normandy format – I mean Russia. In this regard, the parliament will also be ready to join [in addressing the issue]," he assured.

"These are, perhaps, the three key questions that will be facing us," he said.

In addition, he noted change in dynamics in terms of economic development. "We have been knocked down very much by the year that is ahead. The price of funds has become too high – you see the level of negotiations with creditors, I'm now not only about the IMF [International Monetary Fund], but about everyone from whom we borrow resources. It is difficult to obtain resources, both within the state and beyond. And this will also limit our capabilities," Razumkov said.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN