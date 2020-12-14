The speaker says Russia's sanctions will absolutely not affect him.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, Dmytro Razumkov says he sees no problems with the introduction by Russia of sanctions against him.

"My position is as follows – I have worked, work and will work for the benefit of the state of Ukraine as Verkhovna Rada chairman. And even if I am not the Verkhovna Rada chairman, this will absolutely not affect my position. All the more, it definitely cannot be changed by any including into the sanctions or any other lists," he said at a briefing on Monday, answering a question from journalists about his inclusion in the sanctions list recently adopted by Russia, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Razumkov said this is a "rhetorical question" for him since he did not have a business, assets, or real estate in the Russian Federation.

"I do not plan to buy it there, therefore these sanctions will not affect me in any way from an organizational and financial point of view," the official added.

On October 22, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the application of special economic measures in connection with the "unfriendly actions of Ukraine" against citizens and legal entities of the Russian Federation. The Russian government was instructed to determine the lists of individuals and legal entities to be subject to the sanctions.

On November 1, 2018, the Russian government introduced sanctions against 322 individuals and 68 legal entities of Ukraine. In December of the same year, then Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree expanding the list.

The resolution states that it is aimed "at counteracting unfriendly actions towards Russian citizens and legal entities by Ukraine and at normalizing bilateral relations."

On September 4, 2020, the Russian authorities expanded the list of Ukrainians subject to sanctions. In particular, Russia imposed sanctions against ex-President Petro Poroshenko and Member of Parliament Svyatoslav Vakarchuk. In total, 41 Ukrainians face the restrictions.

On December 11, 2020, the authorities of the Russian Federation expanded the list of Ukrainians subject to that country's sanctions.

In total, there are 849 people on the sanctions list. The list of foreign citizens against whom the economic sanctions of Russia have been introduced include, in particular, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, Dmytro Razumkov, his first deputy Ruslan Stefanchuk, and head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Lisa Yasko.

Also, sanctioned are members of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Andriy Gerus, Oleksandr Kachura, Maksym Buzhansky, Geo Leros, and Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk.

Author: UNIAN